Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

The culture fair at the Joutou Business High School is about to begin on the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life." And while it's supposed to be one of those days where students get to have some real fun in school, trouble seems to be brewing in Konatsu Yamamoto's corner.

The preview for the upcoming episode, curiously titled "The Storm Before the Storm," hints at Tashiro's excitement over the culture fair and Yuushi Inaba's cautious warning for them not to let their guards down, because it is when things seem to be going so well that trouble tends to start.

It seems that all sorts of minor problems are indeed about to befall the upcoming culture fair, like Tashiro unknowingly serving snacks that have already gone past their expiry date. However, this problem may not even come up to half of what Konatsu could be planning to do in order to ruin the day for everyone else.

The preview shows the unnaturally angry and vengeful student earning a slap on the face from Tashiro, which will only make him even more resentful of the school and everyone in it. And given how the previous teacher's personal issues made him susceptible to being possessed by an angry spirit, is the same thing about to happen to Konatsu?

On the other hand, the new teacher Haruka Aoki seems to know more about what's been happening to Konatsu than she lets on and may have even just prevented the new male teacher Naomi Chiaki from helping the troubled student in the previous episode.

Whatever's been happening to Konatsu and Aoki's possible connection to it may finally be revealed during the upcoming culture fair.

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.