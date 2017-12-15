'Elegant Yokai Apartment Life' Episode 25 Spoilers: Trouble Befalls the Final Day of the Fair

Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou Official Site New key visual art for the second cour of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Youkai Apartment no Yuuga na Nichijou (Elegant Yokai Apartment Life)."

The Culture Fair at Joutou Business High School is about to come to an end, and all sorts of surprises are pop up in the next episode of the Japanese supernatural anime series, "Elegant Yokai Apartment Life."

Yushi has previously told the residents of Kotobuki-so not to come to the fair, but the preview for the upcoming episode titled "A Great Storm Blows" shows each of them appearing in different locations inside Yuushi's school on the last day of the fair.

First, there's Akine, Isshiki, and Hase, who will arrive together to great Yuushi much to the latter's shock. There's also the painter, Akira, who seems to have taken the initiative to improve on some of the paintings on display during the fair.

On the other hand, the author Isshiki will also find himself getting swarmed by fans who will ask for his autograph. The landlord himself has crawled out of the basement and seems to have put up his own booth at the fair wherein parents can take pictures of him with their kids, while Mariko lurks around the school's hallways and attracts the attention of young male students at every turn.

Akine will join and perhaps even win an eating contest. Even Antiquary will join in the fun by setting up shop in one corner of the fair.

Everybody seems to be having fun, and it seems that even Yuushi's anxieties will eventually settle and allow him to enjoy the fair with both his classmates and his friends from the Kotobuki-so.

But what trouble could the title be indicating? What great storm is about to befall the last day of festivities at Yuushi's school, and what role will the residents of the Yokai Apartments play in it?

"Elegant Yokai Apartment Life" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.