'Elementary' Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers: Sherlock and Joan Follow Trail of Heiress' Missing Lover

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) will be hired by a socialite to find her missing lover in the upcoming episode of "Elementary."

In the episode titled "An Infinite Capacity for Taking Pains," the synopsis reveals that the dynamic duo will be tapped to trace the whereabouts of a mysterious man. Their client, a reformed party girl heiress, is looking for a person whom she had a sex tape with many years ago.

Now that the video has been leaked online, she wants her ex-partner to be found. The rich woman must be thinking that he is the one who released the private footage to the public. He must be planning to get money out of the scandal. Before he can do that, the heiress wants him found.

Elsewhere, Sherlock will continue to struggle with a medical diagnosis that has the power to destroy his systematized life. Previously, he had hallucinations of his dead mother, May (Joanna Christie). When the visions started to take over his everyday life, he opted to get checked in the hospital.

Sherlock had a brain scan, and when the results were released, the doctors said he might have a tumor. His medical condition is expected to shake up both his career and sobriety. His relationship with Joan will also be affected. Since he does not want to tell her the truth about why he suddenly went AWOL during Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral, they are not in good terms.

The promo shows, though, that Sherlock is willing, at least, to talk about his condition with his partner. Joan has been his closest friend for years. and keeping a huge secret from her must be difficult.

Meanwhile, the episode will also introduce a new character, Michael (Desmond Harrington), an old acquaintance of Sherlock's from AA. The ex-addict will reportedly credit the consultant for his successful battle against alcohol. Now that Sherlock is in need of help, he wants to return the favor.

Michael, however, is not who he appears to be. Executive producer Rob Doherty told TV Guide that the character might have an ulterior motive for approaching Sherlock.

"I think of Michael as man whose intent on becoming Sherlock Holmes's shadow. They meet as fellow addicts in recovery, but it's no accident. Michael has plans for Sherlock, a twisted idea of how they can help each other. By the time Sherlock looks closer, he'll realize there's this warped, dark figure attached to him and it might not be possible to shake him off," Doherty teased.

According to the EP, when Joan eventually realizes the truth about Michael, it may be too late. Sherlock will also have an epiphany later on, recognizing the kind of man his AA friend really is. By that time, Michael's hold on him may be too tight already, but Joan is expected to try her best to shield her partner, especially when he is not well. The rift they have, however, may be too large to overcome, forcing Sherlock to see her efforts as the work of a selfish and threatened woman.

"Elementary" season 6 will start airing on Monday, April 30, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.