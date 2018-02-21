'Elementary' Season 6 Premiere Date: Another Special Cameo Teased; New Set Photo Released

CBS A still from "Elementary"

"Elementary" season 6 is only a couple of months away, but updates on the show's return have been scarce.

Thankfully, the writers behind the show have been sharing photos on social media from the set. A new one reveals what the cast members have been up to during downtime. It turns out that they play Nintendo Switch on the morgue set of "Elementary" season 6 in between takes, but the love for video games does not end behind the camera.

Do we have a secret Nintendo Switch hidden on our morgue set?



Yes. Yes we do. #SherlockLovesMarioKart pic.twitter.com/tnSy0hPird — Elementary Writers (@ELEMENTARYStaff) February 16, 2018

Writer and supervising producer Jeffrey Paul King is squeezing in his love for "Super Smash Bros. 4" by adding a subtle reference to some of the best people in the game. This will not be the first time though.

I feel another Smash Bros cameo in #Elementary coming on....Stay tuned..... — Jeffrey Paul King (@JeffreyPaulKing) January 30, 2018

It's time to show some love for Smash 4. I've hidden a shout-out to two of my favorite SoCal Smashers in Episode 616 of #Elementary! Keep an eye out for @gsmVoiD and @Elegant_Matt on August 13th! pic.twitter.com/u59rAM1Zbu — Jeffrey Paul King (@JeffreyPaulKing) January 30, 2018

The set photo also goes to show that production for "Elementary" season 6 is ongoing. The new season of the series was initially renewed for 13 episodes, and it was later extended to 21. This is still three episodes shorter than the previous seasons, but the additional number of installments certainly bodes well for "Elementary" as it douses previous reports that it is ending after season 6.

While it will be the show's shortest season yet, it is very special with Jonny Lee Miller, Sherlock Holmes himself, set to make his directing debut on the show. The actor will pull double duty for the sixth episode of "Elementary" season 6, but he is not the only cast member to take the director's seat.

Lucy Liu, who plays the role of Joan Watson, will direct the ninth episode. Unlike Miller, that will be Liu's fifth time to helm an episode of the show. Liu directed one episode each season in the last four seasons.

"Elementary" season 6 will premiere on Monday, April 30 on a brand new timeslot, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. There is no word yet on a trailer, but it should drop in the coming weeks.