'Elementary' Season 6 Release Date, Spoilers: CBS Confirms Show's Return

Facebook/ElementaryCBS A promotional image for "Elementary"

It looks like all the waiting that "Elementary" fans did has finally paid off as it has been confirmed that the CBS show is all set to return for a sixth season.

CBS has finally confirmed when "Elementary" would be coming back. It had definitely taken a while before any news regarding the sixth season of "Elementary" was heard of, but thankfully, it was announced that the CBS show would officially make a television return this coming spring. This is after the network first made the "Elementary" fans a bit nervous when their favorite show had not been a part of the Fall 2017 lineup, as previously announced by CBS.

Furthermore, CBS has also revealed that instead of the usual 24-episode season that "Elementary" has had in the past, season 6 would only feature 21 episodes. Not only that, the show had also been moved to a brand new timeslot, as it is set to replace "Scorpion" when it officially wraps up its season, leaving the Monday 10 p.m. timeslot open.

With Jonny Lee Miller as the recovering addict and consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as his associate, Joan Watson, the fifth season of "Elementary" ended with the former being revealed to have hallucinated his conversation with his deceased mother. He was eventually taken in for a brain scan.

Desmond Harrington's involvement in the show's sixth season had also been announced much earlier. He would be playing the role of Michael, a recovering addict who found inspiration to become sober through Holmes' own example. The character would reportedly reach out to Miller's character as he struggles with his inner demons, providing the comfort and support that only someone who has been in the same boat could provide.

"Elementary" season 6 is all set to premiere this coming April 30 on CBS.