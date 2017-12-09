'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: CBS Orders Additional Episodes for Procedural

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) will have more time to work out their differences in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

CBS has recently revealed that there would more episodes than was usually planned for the new installment. Instead of the previously announced 13 episodes, season 6 would have 21 in total. The number is still significantly less than the previous offerings. The first four installments all had 24 episodes each. Fans of the show are still delighted, though, since they will get to see more of their favorite sleuths in action.

While there is still no premiere date for the upcoming season, speculations are rife that it will air in spring or summer next year. This is alleged to avoid stiff competition with other shows during the winter season. Although "Elementary's" viewership rating is not considered stellar by CBS standards, it still manages to bring in a steady amount of followers year after year. Many viewers like watching the dynamics of its two main characters who work seamlessly together to solve puzzling crimes.

Spoilers for season 6 indicate that Sherlock and Joan's friendship will face a huge hardship. It all started last installment, when Joan introduced a former patient, Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis), to her partner. Shinwell just got out of prison and was eager to start anew. He asked for Joan's help, which she readily gave. From the start, Sherlock had doubts about the other man's integrity. He discovered that Shinwell was still deep in his old gang. When the ex-con died, the consultant was not able to attend the funeral, not because he did not want to but because he could not.

Sherlock's doctors just told him he might have a brain tumor. This seemed to explain why he was getting severe headaches and sometimes, hallucinations. He chose to keep the information from Joan, thinking that it was best to let her be for a while. This proved to be a mistake. Joan thought Sherlock was cutting ties with her. Before the season ended, they had a huge fight. The new storyline is expected to dwell on their attempts to solve their differences.