'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan to Question Partnership With Sherlock

The upcoming sixth season of "Elementary" may see Joan Watson (Lucy Liu) and Sherlock Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller)

This much was teased by executive producer Rob Doherty when he spoke to TVLine in late October. Joan has been a friend and colleague of Sherlock's for five seasons now, but something will happen in early season 6 that will cause her to question her partnership with him.

"Joan will lose someone who was very close to her once upon a time, and she will learn that this person made certain assessments regarding the decisions Joan has made as a professional," Doherty previewed.

He further added that Joan will start to question her life. "It's going to give her cause to look at choices she's made and choices that she has right in front of her: Might she be a more complete person if she weren't in a partnership with Sherlock Holmes?" the EP revealed.

As previously reported, Joan and Sherlock's rocky relationship was already jumpstarted in the season 5 finale when the latter failed to attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) memorial service. Shinwell was an important person to Joan, and his death really struck a chord with her. So, when Sherlock let her down, they came into conflict.

With Sherlock missing a sober companion and assistant of sorts, he will find it in someone else, specifically a man named Michael. The character has been described as a former addict who owes Sherlock and will be portrayed by Desmond Harrington in a series regular capacity.

Right now, CBS has yet to announce a premiere date for "Elementary" season 6. The series received a shortened 13-episode season renewal, and there has been talk of it possibly being the final one. Doherty previously expressed his concern that season 6 "could be our last season," though he promised fans that he would do his best to secure a future for the procedural series.