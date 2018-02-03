'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Joan's Half Sister to Return?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Lin (Samantha Quan), Joan's (Lucy Liu) half-sister, may come back for a visit in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In the fourth installment, viewers were introduced to Lin, who at first, did not want Joan to know her true identity. Watson is not actually Joan's surname. She took on her stepfather's when he married her mother. Lin is the other daughter of her biological father. Joan had no idea about her existence until Lin went to see her. Executive producer Rob Doherty said they enjoyed the two women's dynamics and that they have plans of bringing Quan back in the show. According to the EP, there is a huge possibility that her character would return and strengthen the bond between the two sisters.

"[But] we tend to set the table that way and then yank the table clothes off. [Laughs] And we've certainly established Lin as someone who makes the occasional very poor decision. I could see her needing some help from Sherlock and Joan again. Truth is I'd love to find a situation where she can be helpful to them. I don't want her to just be the sister who gets into trouble. There may be a time to pull Lin together with other members of Joan's family. We'll just have to see," the EP said.

Meanwhile, another character who may reappear soon in the series is Jamie Moriarty (Natalie Dormer), Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) first love. The master criminal was last seen in season 3 when she sent Joan a letter expressing her anger over the failed murder attempt on the latter's life. Joan was being targeted New York crime boss Elana March (Gina Gershon), who was then killed in prison on Jamie's order. Jamie also told Joan that they have some unfinished business to attend to. It is speculated that she will return upon knowing that Sherlock is very sick.

"Elementary" season 6 will air on Monday, April 30 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.