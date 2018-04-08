'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Morland to Help Sherlock Deal With Hallucinations

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Morland (John Noble) may come to Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) aid after hearing that his son has been hallucinating about his dead mother, May (Joanna Christie), in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In a 2016 interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty explained why Noble would not be returning as a series regular in the fifth installment. When Morland was last seen, he was taking over the Moriarty organization to protect his son and Joan (Lucy Liu). He needed to leave New York for a long time to properly fulfill his new responsibility as head of the group. Doherty hinted, though, that Morland would soon return in the bigger picture. Season 6's storyline seems to be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the character.

"This was always the plan that we would have John aboard for Season 4. We wanted Morland — and, by extension, John — to help us define Season 4, and he absolutely did that. I feel like we told the one long story we wanted to, but we [also] got to tell a lot of smaller stories about Sherlock and his father, and then Morland trying to develop a relationship with Joan. We feel like we did everything we set out to do," Doherty explained. He added: "We've also left the door very open to seeing John again next year."

As spoilers reveal, the new installment will continue the cliffhanger from the last finale, where Sherlock was waiting for the result of his brain scan. The doctors have told him that he could have a tumor. Sherlock's hallucinations became worse and he could not take it. The Brownstone was destroyed because of him. CarterMatt reports that Sherlock's health scare would be a subplot to the usual consultant work that he and Joan handle in the series. His sickness may be brought to his father's attention, urging Morland to take a trip to New York and offer his help.

Very little has been revealed about Morland's relationship with his ex-wife. It was teased that they split up a long time ago and that Sherlock never got to spend much time with his mother. When he first had his deliriums, he did realize that the woman he kept on seeing was May. A brief background about the character will provide a better understanding on how Sherlock's life was when he was younger. Morland may help his son deal with his predicament. Perhaps, he will also warn Sherlock about a certain Michael Rowan (Desmond Harrington) and his dark motives for approaching him. Michael is described as an old acquaintance who will help the consultant in his time of need.

"I think of Michael as man whose intent on becoming Sherlock Holmes's shadow. They meet as fellow addicts in recovery, but it's no accident. Michael has plans for Sherlock, a twisted idea of how they can help each other. By the time Sherlock looks closer, he'll realize there's this warped, dark figure attached to him and it might not be possible to shake him off," Doherty teased to TV Guide.

"Elementary" season 6 will start airing on Monday, April 30, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.

