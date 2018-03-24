'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: New Character Michael to Be More Dangerous Than Expected

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) is going to be an easy prey for a calculated person like newcomer Michael Rowan (Desmond Harrington) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

As TV Guide reminds, the new installment of the CBS series will introduce a new character whose mysterious appearance may mean more complication for Sherlock's already convoluted life.

Michael is described as a former addict who met Sherlock when they were both attending the AA, and he is said to be an admirer of the consultant.

Michael claims that he got well because he saw Sherlock as an inspiration. Now that he is back on his feet, he is eager to return the favor. Showrunner Rob Doherty hinted, though, that Michael might have an ulterior motive for approaching the other.

"I think of Michael as man whose intent on becoming Sherlock Holmes's shadow. They meet as fellow addicts in recovery, but it's no accident. Michael has plans for Sherlock, a twisted idea of how they can help each other. By the time Sherlock looks closer, he'll realize there's this warped, dark figure attached to him and it might not be possible to shake him off," the EP teased.

Michael will arrive in one of the most difficult times of Sherlock's rife. In the last season, the consultant started having hallucinations about a certain woman. He tried to save her when the brownstone caught fire. Later, he realized exactly who she was when he was getting treatment in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The woman looked a lot like his dead mother, May (Joanna Christie). Because of the incident, Sherlock was unable to attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. Joan (Lucy Liu) was furious, thinking that her partner snubbed the service because he hated Shinwell.

The truth was that Sherlock had to stay longer in the hospital for a brain scan. The doctors informed him that he might have a brain tumor. The upcoming premiere is expected to reveal if the prognosis is accurate. The spoilers indicate, though, that it will be, prompting Sherlock to go under depression.

Since he refuses to share his problems with Joan, he will feel alone and unloved. This is where Michael will come in. He will claim that he does not need anything from the consultant. Michael just wants to help him, just like the other did many years ago. When Joan realizes what is happening, it may be already too late.

Meanwhile, the show's writers have been actively leaving the fans some spoilers on Twitter. In a recent post, writer and supervising producer Jeffrey Paul King revealed that there would be cameos of a couple of Nintendo games in the new storyline, including "Mario Kart" and "Super Smash Bros. 4." In the past, they left references on the popular "Smash" gamers like DJ Nintendo, Silent Wolf and Hungrybox. King also stated that Sherlock loves the racing game "Mario Kart." A set photo shows of a computer set up in the morgue, displaying several game choices.

"Elementary" season 6 will start airing on Monday, April 30, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.