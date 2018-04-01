'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: SBK Issues First Demand on Joan

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

The mob organization that Joan (Lucy Liu) illegally worked with in the previous season's finale will issue its first demand on her in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In a June interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Rob Doherty said that Joan's trouble with SBK, a criminal group, is far from over. Julio "Halcon" Zelaya (Jon Huertas) will eventually contact her, reminding about the huge favor the organization did for the doctor/consultant.

When Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) failed to appear when Joan was investigating the death of Halcon's sister, she was forced to ask the mob boss for help. She told Halcon to allow the exhumation of his sibling to prove that it was Tyus Wilcox (Stephen Rider) who killed her. It was an illicit operation that Joan would regret soon enough.

"On paper, it would appear Joan's business with Julio 'Halcon' Zelaya is concluded," the EP teased. "He gave her evidence that she was able to use to bring his sister's killer to justice, but Halcon may not see it the way Joan sees it. He may think she owes him a favor, not the other way around. Gang leaders are funny that way," Doherty added.

While Joan waits with baited breath for the day Halcon demands something from her, her relationship with Sherlock will continue to worsen.

The two were not in good terms at the end of season 5. Sherlock snubbed Sherlock's funeral and let Joan handled the Zelaya case. When she went home to the Brownstone, she was shocked to see it destroyed. By then, Sherlock was in the hospital, waiting for the results of his brain scan. He just realized that the woman he kept on seeing in his hallucinations was his dead mother, May (Joanna Christie). The doctors then informed Sherlock that he might have a brain tumor.

Doherty also teased to TV Guide that Sherlock's predicament would only be exacerbated by the arrival of a mysterious person. It has been previously announced that the consultant would meet an old acquaintance from the AA. Michael Rowan (Desmond Harrington) will reportedly approach Sherlock, claiming that he wants to help. According to him, the other inspired him to change his life for the better, and he wants to return the favor.

The EP hinted that Michael might have a dark motive for reconnecting with Miller's character. In Sherlock's delicate state, he will not realize the mess he is in until it is too late.

"I think of Michael as man whose intent on becoming Sherlock Holmes's shadow. They meet as fellow addicts in recovery, but it's no accident. Michael has plans for Sherlock, a twisted idea of how they can help each other. By the time Sherlock looks closer, he'll realize there's this warped, dark figure attached to him and it might not be possible to shake him off," the EP teased.

If Sherlock will keep on pushing Joan away and putting his trust on someone as sketchy as Michael, his life is bound to be a cross to bear. Spoilers indicate that he will even take some time off from his work with the New York PD to deal with his depression.

"Elementary" season 6 will start airing on Monday, April 30, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.