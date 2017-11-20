'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Sherlock Too Late to Win Back Joan's Trust?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) may just be too late to salvage his friendship with Joan (Lucy Liu) in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In an interview, executive producer Rob Doherty hinted bigger struggles for the two friends in the new installment. During the last finale, Joan was convinced that Sherlock hated her. First, he did not attend Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. She was also sure that her friend was hiding something big from her.

However, the truth was that Sherlock just received shocking news from the doctors. He was informed that he might have a brain tumor. According to the EP, Sherlock would soon explain what he had been going through, but it might be a tad too late.

"He will indeed," Doherty said. "He knows by now that problems like these are best addressed with help from friends. The question will be, has he waited too long to confide in her?"

Meanwhile, more spoilers indicate that the duo's partnership may indeed be coming to an end. Aside from their existing problems, another hurdle will surface that could be the final straw for Joan: an important someone in her life will reportedly pass away.

This person warned her in the past about the dangers of associating with Sherlock, so Joan will seriously reflect on whether she would be better off without the consultant in her life. The season may be the one where viewers will see them going their separate ways. If this happens, Sherlock will have no one to blame but himself.

"... It's going to give her cause to look at choices she's made and choices that she has right in front of her: Might she be a more complete person if she weren't in a partnership with Sherlock Holmes?" the EP teased.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.