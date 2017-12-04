'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Sherlock's Condition to Make Sobriety Impossible

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) sobriety will be at stake in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

In June, executive producer Rob Doherty said that the consultant would have a tough time handling the hurdles life is going to heap on him. First, his friendship with Joan (Lucy Liu) is in tatters. He has yet to tell her his reasons for not attending Shinwell's (Nelsan Ellis) funeral. Sherlock was informed by the doctors that he might have a brain tumor. According to Doherty, his condition would have a huge effect on both his work and personal life.

Sherlock's long fight with staying sober after rehab will also be put to a test. The prognosis will reportedly clash with the regimen he follows to avoid returning to his old habit. He needs to commit to the treatment to be well, but doing so will reportedly end up compromising his other activities. Speculations are rife that he may even quit his work with the New York Police Department since he cannot perform as well as before.

"It's going to create some problems, both personal and professional," the EP said. "For starters, Sherlock made a mistake when he decided to keep his condition from Joan. He'll have a lot to explain and a lot to make up for. He'll also find his sobriety regimen 'competing' with a regimen designed to address his prognosis. There will be times he'll question whether he can tackle one problem without succumbing to the other. And, of course, there will be an impact on his work. Sherlock is accustomed to being the finest detective in New York, if not on the planet."

Meanwhile, CBS recently announced that instead of 13 episodes, season 6 would have a total of 21. This is still less than the usual offering since the first four installments each had 24 episodes. There is still no premiere date for the series, but reports indicate that it will be sometime in 2018.