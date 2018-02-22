'Elite Dangerous: Beyond - Chapter One' Update Set to Roll Out on Feb. 27

"Elite: Dangerous: Beyond," a major update for the space MMO, will be coming out with its first part on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Frontier developments put out the announcement along with a new video, as well as confirmations on the new ships and skills that will be launching with the content pack.

Frontier's Will Flanagan, Community Manager for the game, put out the announcement via their official forums on Tuesday, Feb. 20, a week before the content pack comes out. In his post, Flanagan confirmed that the new Chieftain craft will be available right out of the gate in "Beyond - Chapter One," along with the new skills and improvements.

Frontier Developments Frontier Developments announced that the first chapter of the new season of space MMORPG "Elite Dangerous," called "Beyond - Chapter One," will arrive on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Feb. 27.

To start, "Beyond - Chapter One" will be a visual overhaul for the new parts of the game, with Frontier now trying to move away from the more grounded, if drab, designs of the base game to something more visually interesting, as Eurogamer noted.

Aside from the new Chieftain spacecraft, players will also be able to work on their Tech Broker and Material Trader skills starting right on launch day. To support these updates, Frontier has also made many improvements to the Trade Data and Crime and Punishment systems in the game.

The updated Crime and Punishment system, which is how the in-game features respond to players that harass or fight other players in protected zones, is now changed to make the MMO something that is "fairer and more competitive".

A powerful Advance Tactical Response fleet controlled by the game will now go after those with a record for harassing players, and those with higher notoriety levels will soon find themselves having to watch their back.

Below is the announcement video for Chapter One of "Elite Dangerous: Beyond." The first installment of the "Beyond" update will be coming out next week, on Tuesday, Feb. 27.