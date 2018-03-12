Elizabeth Hurley's 21-Year-Old Nephew Stabbed Multiple Times in London

Reuters/Peter Macdiarmid British actress Elizabeth Hurley arrives for Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot race meeting in southern England, June 17, 2004.

It's a sad time for model Elizabeth Hurley's family as it has been revealed that her 21-year-old nephew, Miles, had been stabbed in London earlier this week.

It has been revealed that Miles Hurley, the son of Elizabeth Hurley's sister, had been attacked in South West London on Thursday. The young model had been stabbed multiple times along with another unidentified male.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they were called at around 8:52 p.m. to Ascalon Street, South West London after reports of a stabbing incident. When the police, along with an ambulance, arrived on the scene, they discovered the 21-year-old with multiple stab wounds on his back as well as another man who also suffered stab wounds.

While the authorities did not disclose the victims' names, Elizabeth Hurley took to social media to reveal that his nephew, model Miles Hurley, had been attacked and stabbed. "My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night," Elizabeth tweeted on Saturday. "The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses," she further stated.

Thankfully for the two victims, they were immediately taken to a hospital where it was revealed that their injuries were non-life threatening or life-changing.

According to Elizabeth, his nephew had lost four pints of blood and had suffered a wound that had almost severed his spine. She is praying that the perpetrators of the crime are caught and be held accountable for the attack on his nephew.

The model-actress is considerably close to her young nephew who≤ back in 2013, had followed his aunt's step and had become a model. According to a 2013 interview with The Telegraph, Miles revealed his closeness to his aunt saying, "I'm really close to my aunt and she's very supportive of everything I do. The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody."

Currently, the investigation regarding the young model's stabbing is still ongoing.