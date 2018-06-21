Elle Macpherson Slammed for Recommending Meal Replacement Shakes to Have a 'Summer Body'

Wikimedia Commons / Eva Rinaldi Australian model Elle Macpherson walked the catwalk for Virgin Australia in October 2011.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson raised some eyebrows after sharing a few dieting tips to achieve the perfect "summer body."

In one of the segments of British talk show "This Morning", the 54-year-old Australian model-actress revealed her usual fitness regimen during summer. One of the things that she told the viewers was to drink a protein shake made with fruits and vegetables in order to lose weight.

"Sometimes I'll use it as a meal replacement in the evenings," Macpherson stated. "If I've had a really strong breakfast or a strong lunch I can get away with having a protein shake for dinner," she added.

She also mentioned that she was only doing it whenever she is aiming to lose some weight. "For a short period of time obviously, it's not for an extended period, but if it's leading up to summer and you want to drop a few pounds that's the way I do it and I find it really, really helpful," the former Sports Illustrated cover girl also said.

However, according to People, a lot of viewers were angered by the model's statements because she was promoting the idea that people should have a summer body and because she was inspiring them to replace their meals with a protein shake.

The viewers turned to Twitter to express their thoughts regarding Macpherson's statements, saying that people do not need to change their body because of the weather, and the only way to prepare for a beach body is to put on some sunblock and wear swimsuits.

Why are @thismorning promoting ‘beach body ready’ with @ellemacpherson talking about how she sometimes replaces dinner with a protein shake? NO. The only way to be beach body ready is by putting on suncream and a swimsuit #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/xSRATMUMfm — Eppie (@EppieShepherd) June 20, 2018

Thank goodness Elle McPherson is on @thismorning telling us how to get beach body ready. I thought I just needed a beach and a body.

Shame on you #ThisMorning — Just _ me _ rambling (@KerryF_says) June 20, 2018

"SORRY, but maybe you should tell people that they don't need to change their body just because it's summer?! What a ridiculous section #ThisMorning," another Twitter user said.

Macpherson, the record holder for being the only model to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for a total of five times since the 1980s, has yet to respond to the public backlash of her interview with the British morning show.