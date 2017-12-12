REUTERS/Lucas Jackson U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with television host Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that daytime host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi were forced to evacuate their home in California after the Thomas fire threatened to reach their backyard. Aside from DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe are also among those affected.

"Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets," DeGeneres said in a statement posted on her social media, as reported by E! News. "I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful for all the incredible firefighters. Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I'm proud to be a part of this community. I'm sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire."

Meanwhile, further reports have also revealed that among the thousands of people who have had to evacuate because of the Thomas fire, Lowe and Oprah have also updated their fans on their respective social media accounts saying that they have also been forced to evacuate. Lowe specifically mentioned that the firefighters in charge of containing the fire are making a brave stand. "Glee" alumni Lea Michele has also had to pack her bags along with the parents of the "Witness" singer Katy Perry.

In the week since the Thomas fire erupted in California, the disaster has burned over 200,000 acres and has caused power outages that left approximately 85,000 people without power. Unhealthy air warnings have been disseminated over Santa Barbara County and its neighboring town in Ventura County. So far, only 10 percent of the fire has been contained, but the firefighters of California seem to be determined to keep it from causing more damages. Regardless, the Thomas fire is now recognized as the fifth largest wildfire in California history.