Ellen DeGeneres Leaves Jimmy Kimmel Emotional With Heartwarming Surprise Dedicated to His Son, Billy

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel Returns with son Billy After Heart Surgery on December 11, 2017.

Ellen DeGeneres had cooked up quite a surprise for Jimmy Kimmel when recently made a guest appearance on her show.

Fans of the late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel would know just how shallow his tears can be. However, in the last few months, it would seem that Jimmy Kimmel had been crying quite a bit, but not without good reason. Just last May, the 50-year-old revealed that his son, Billy, had been born with a genetic heart defect that required him to have multiple surgeries. And in light of Billy's plight, Ellen DeGeneres surprised his father with a tear-jerking surprise.

Ever since his son's condition has been revealed, Jimmy Kimmel has become somewhat a champion for children's health rights and reform and has since raised a significant amount for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Last year, the television personality shared how scary it was for his family when they found out that Billy needed surgery. In that same year, he also made a live emotional appeal to the Congress to restore the Children's Health Insurance Program and described how disgusting it was that they would focus on tax cuts over the lives of children.

Since then, Kimmel has shed quite a lot of tears including the most recent when he appeared on the "Ellen" show where he was greeted by host Ellen DeGeneres with a wonderful surprise.

The 2018 Oscars host couldn't help but become emotional when DeGeneres announced that they had arranged for a room in Children's Hospital Los Angeles had been named in honor of his son, Billy.

"You get very emotional, and I love that about you," DeGeneres said before airing a video showing the surprise. "We have a surprise for you...We called our friends at Children's Hospital L.A., including Billy's surgeon, and we have named one of the rooms of the heart institute floor in honor of Billy...That will forever be the Billy Kimmel room," she added.

While Kimmel didn't outwardly cry, he could be seen getting emotional and wiping a tear from his eye. Afterward, Ellen would reveal that some of Billy's nurses are in the audience, to whom Kimmel would joke, "Get back to work."