Ellen DeGeneres Responds to Eric Trump's Claims on Her Participation in a 'Deep State'

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ellen DeGeneres recently addressed Eric Trump's suggestion that she might be part of the so-called Deep State.

Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres was prompted to respond to Eric Trump's claims that she was part of a so-called "Deep State."

A few days ago, Trump shared a screenshot of Twitter's recommendations of people he should follow. The image showed the profiles of Hillary Clinton, former United States President Barack Obama, and DeGeneres.

Trump captioned the photo with the hashtag #DeepState, implying that DeGeneres, Obama and Clinton were part of the supposed organization.

Over the years, there has been a circulating theory that the Deep State exists with the aim to influence political policies and events by ultimately bypassing the elected president or the democratic process in general.

DeGeneres addressed Trump's tweet and commented: "If you know me at all, you know I don't pay attention to politics, but unfortunately politics pays attention to me."

She also shared that when she woke up that morning, she was excited to see that her name was on Twitter's trending list and that she initially thought it was only because of the premiere of her new show "Ellen's Game of Games."

However, DeGeneres was surprised to see that one reason her name was trending was due to Trump's earlier social media post.

Before deliberately denying her part in the so-called Deep State, DeGeneres poked fun at the tweet and said: "So, I have some questions. First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don't know."

The "Finding Dory" star then shared to her audience that she recently learned that the Deep State was deemed to be "trying to undermine Donald Trump."

"I just wanna say, Eric, I am honored that you think that I'm powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy," DeGeneres added. She further joked that she does not have the time to join the Deep State even if she gets an invitation.

In what seemed like a sarcastic tone, DeGeneres proceeded to offer Trump help in understanding why her Twitter profile kept on appearing in his Suggestions tab. DeGeneres explained that Trump's daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, followed her on Twitter.

DeGeneres then invited Eric to follow her on Twitter as well because she posts "a lot of cute videos."