Elon Musk and Amber Heard Dating News: Pair Seen Kissing Each Other Goodbye

Reuters/Luke MacGregor Amber Heard was spotted kissing Elon Musk goodbye after having lunch.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were spotted having a date where they kissed each other goodbye before parting ways.

Elon and Amber had lunch together in Los Angeles last Thursday, TMZ reports. Moments before the two parted ways to go to each of their rides, Elon took Amber in for a kiss.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the two are really back together, but this isn't the first time Elon and Amber were seen together in public since their break up in August.

Page Six reports that Elon and Amber went for breakfast in the city at Sweet Butter Kitchen while admiring the actress' cover on the GQ Australia magazine.

Followers of both Elon and Amber were probably caught off guard with this date, given that the Rolling Stone published a feature on the SpaceX chief executive officer (CEO) talking about how hard it was for him to end their year-long relationship last August.

"I was really in love, and it hurt bad. She broke up with me more than I broke up with her," Elon told Rolling Stone. The space genius even admitted that since their break up, he's been having a hard time meeting new people.

However, during their November meet up, sources close to the old flame revealed that Elon and Musk are just staying friends.

"They've caught up a couple times as friends but are definitely not back together," the source revealed.

According to Elon, the reason he and Amber broke up was the conflict that distance and schedules brought to their relationship. Could it be that both Amber and Elon are willing to give their relationship one more chance?

Currently, Amber is preparing for the premiere of "Aquaman" next year, where she will portray Mera. Meanwhile, Elon just finished his work on the Tesla Roadster that will be sent by the SpaceX to and beyond Mars.