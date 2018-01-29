Elon Musk Has Began Selling A Flamethrower

The Boring Company official website Promotional picture for the flamethrower from The Boring Company.

Recent reports have revealed that Elon Musk has made things more interesting in the products that his startup, The Boring Company, are offering. Further reports reveal that this came in the form of a flamethrower that Musk previously said he would make if he and The Boring Company can sell 50,000 hats.

According to reports, the flamethrower has received 2,000 orders from people who were able to hear about it. The news comes despite the speculation that it might just be a joke from the man who was behind PayPal, Tesla, and SpaceX. To top off the seemingly ridiculous news, fans quickly discovered that the flamethrower is legal in California. According to The Boring Company, flamethrowers that can shoot a flame that is less than 10 feet long do not require a permit to sell. Considering that Musk's surprise flamethrower throws less than the regulations of the California Health and Safety Codes 12750 and 12761, The Boring Company can sell them as much as they please.

Further reports reveal that the fans were taken by surprise with the development since they first heard about Musk's plan to sell a flamethrower in a post on social media, where he said that he would sell it if they were able to sell 50,000 The Boring Company hats. Considering the silliness of the statement, most of the people who saw the post scrapped it off as a joke. Furthermore, it would be worth noting that the flamethrower is not really a full-fledged flamethrower as Musk revealed that the main goal was to minimize danger and maximize the fun factor instead.

The Boring Company's flamethrower is now available for pre-order, and it is priced at a hefty $500. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned.