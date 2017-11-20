Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Semi Truck

Reuters/Tesla Handout The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck as seen in this handout image.

Elon Musk has unveiled Tesla's newest electric wonder in the form of a new hauler, the Tesla Semi truck. Powered by a massive battery and capable of hauling 80,000 pounds, the eye-catching big rig can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge and can even drive itself.

Musk unveiled the semi at SpaceX's Hawthorne, California headquarters Thursday night, the latest in his mission to revolutionize the energy industry by removing man's reliance on fossil fuels. Convincing the trucking industry to swap their trusty Macks, Kenworths, and Peterbilts for a new way to haul cargo is definitely a big step in that direction.

Musk believes that going after the trucking industry is the best way to have a real impact on climate change. Despite selling 200,000 Model S sedans in the past five years, Tesla has yet to make a real impact in terms of emissions given that the US alone has more than 250 million passenger cars on the road.

While heavy-duty vehicles consists a small percentage of the total number of vehicles, they are responsible for a large fraction of total vehicle emissions. In California, trucks, and buses account for 7 percent of total vehicles, but produces 20 percent of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions

Of course, convincing truckers to switch to the Tesla Semi truck shouldn't be too hard given its many perks and benefits. For one, it's a very economical truck costing just $1.26 per mile with an 80,000-pound load moving at 60mph when compared to an average diesel truck which costs $1.51 per mile. That's on top of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from using fossil fuel.

It goes a long way in protecting the driver as well, equipped with a windshield made of glass strong enough to withstand a blast from a thermo-nuclear explosion. It also has safety features like a forward-collision warning system and automatic emergency braking. All in a space-age aerodynamic chassis.

While Tesla has yet to announce the pricing information of the Tesla Semi truck, interested buyers can get a reservation for one with a $5,000 deposit.