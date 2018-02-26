Elon Musk Says He Owns $2,500 In Bitcoin

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI SpaceX CEO Elon Musk poses by the Dragon V2 spacecraft after it was unveiled in Hawthorne, California.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the value of his Bitcoin fortune which surprisingly amounts to very little. The tech billionaire recently revealed that he owns .25 BTC or roughly $2,500 a measly 0.000012% of his total net worth.

Musk decided to divulge his cryptocurrency holdings after a number of fake Twitter accounts posing as well-known figures began promising crypto donations to those who send them crypto. Among those being impersonated is Musk himself causing one concerned user to ask the entrepreneur himself.

Right. I should've clarified, I realized that's not Elon. Meant to ask in general why is all the spam popping up lately? — Connor (@DeadlyBananas) February 21, 2018

According to Musk, he doesn't own a substantial amount of cryptocurrency. In fact, his .25 BTC was given to him by a friend back when Bitcoin still wasn't a thing.

Musk also said that he has already reported the incident to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey but to no avail. While some accounts were restricted, new accounts continued to pop up including those impersonating Musk.

Twitter has issued a statement regarding the scammers. According to the company, they are already aware of the incident and are implementing measures to prevent these fake accounts from engaging with their users in a deceptive manner.

This is not the first time Musk's name has been linked to cryptocurrency. A few months ago, the billionaire entrepreneur had to deflect rumors that he is "probably" Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of Bitcoin. This is after a "former employee" outed the tech mogul saying that Bitcoin was part of his plan to revolutionize the way humanity lives.

While it's true that most of Musk's ventures are goaled towards revolutionary technology such as sustainable energy and space travel, creating a decentralized mode of exchange isn't one of them. And if his recent statements are to be believed, he doesn't even own anything worth noting when it comes to cryptocurrency.

But despite his apparent aversion to this new trend, it didn't stop him from making jokes about it. He famously joked about The Boring Company's flamethrower being sentient and that its safe word is "cryptocurrency."