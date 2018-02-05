Elon Musk Sells $10 Million Worth Of Flamethrowers in Four Days

The Boring Company The Boring Company has sold all 20,000 units of its "World's safest flamethrower."

One man can only take a joke so far unless, of course, that man is Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur's venture, The Boring Company, recently sold $10 million worth of flamethrowers in four days as part of a marketing stunt to sell more hats. Yes, it's that weird.

"Guaranteed to liven up any party!" was Musk's tagline for the sale which raised millions for his for his high-speed tunnel boring venture. While initially treated as a joke, a post of Musk showcasing the flamethrower kicked-off a massive buying frenzy as customers began pre-ordering the product.

Musk started the marketing stunt to sell 50,000 Boring Company hats. However, it appears that people were more interested in quirky weapons than simple hats. Musk was quick to bank on the silliness of the product saying that the product was "sentient," its safe word is "cryptocurrency," and it "comes with a free blockchain."

"When the zombie apocalypse happens, you'll be glad you bought a flamethrower," he tweeted last Saturday. "Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!"

The flamethrower is set to be delivered this spring and comes with a free fire extinguisher. However, buyers also need to agree to certain conditions to conform to regulations set by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This interested in getting their own flamethrowers can still pre-order it at The Boring Company's official website for $500.

But while the company's flamethrower has been a best-seller, it is far from what The Boring Company is actually offering. Marketing stunts aside, the company is just another part of Musk's vision to change the way humanity lives which in this case, means the building of tunnels cheaply and quickly.

Musk hopes to create so-called hyperloop transit systems to cut travel time between major cities. Among the company's projects is the construction of an underground Hyperloop connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.