Elon Musk Sells All 20,000 Boring Company Flamethrowers, Bringing in $10M

Elon Musk has just announced that his Boring Company is all sold out on their flamethrowers, all 20,000 of them. That amounts to about $10 million in funds added to the company's cashbox, an impressive feat given that Musk has started the sale just last Saturday, Jan. 27.

Armed with just a video and the barest explanation of how a Boring Company flamethrower is "Guaranteed to liven up any party," Elon Musk has already sold 15,000 units on Thursday, Jan. 1, according to Ars Technica. 5,000 sales and barely a day later, all Boring Company flamethrowers have been sold.

The Boring Company The Boring Company has sold all 20,000 units of its "World's safest flamethrower."

"Flamethrowers sold out," Musk simply wrote on Twitter on the same day, letting his fans know that the sale is now complete. The Boring Company branded fire extinguisher sale has just wrapped up as well, according to their product website, although these safety devices were given away for every flamethrower sold.

At $500 a pop, these flamethrower sales add up to about $10 million in extra cash for Musk's new digging venture, as Tech Crunch pointed out. It's just another merchandise sale for the company CEO though.

Earlier, Musk was also able to sell 50,000 Boring Company branded hats to his fans, with nothing more than a simple picture of a black hat with the company wordmark embroidered at the front, plus a few tweets. The Boring Company has already shipped out 30,000 of these black caps, with 20,000 more to be shipped out by Feb. 23, according to the minimalistic product webpage.

While $10 million sounds like a lot of money, that's just all the receipts added up. The markup for the flamethrowers has been described as very dangerous, though. Ars Technica notes that a typical propane torch, ones that can put out the flame like in the video on the Boring Company website, can be bought for $50.