Elton John Rumored to Reschedule Tour Dates to Attend Royal Wedding

British singer and songwriter Elton John has confirmed that he had canceled two shows in Las Vegas. Interestingly enough, the dates of the canceled performances coincide with the Royal wedding between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

John made the announcement last Friday, Feb. 9, stating that he will be unavailable to commit to his previously scheduled appearances on Friday, May 18, and Saturday, May 19 — which is the day when Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot. When the "Tiny Dancer" singer was asked about the cancellation, he did not explicitly reveal the reason, but speculations hint that he might be part of the wedding, or at least, be one of the esteemed guests.

On the official website of the 70-year-old singer, it is stated that the reason for the rescheduling of his tour dates is due to "scheduling conflict." As of now, the tour dates have been rescheduled to May 6 and May 16 to accommodate those who have already purchased their tickets for the Las Vegas show at Caesar's Palace. Additionally, the website also offers full refunds for the tickets in light of the change in dates.

As reported by People, John was once very close to Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in 1997 due to a car crash. Ever since, John has claimed that Princess Diana's children, Prince Harry and Prince William, have been very dear to him. Given all these facts, the probability of John attending the wedding could be very high.

At this point, John's representatives have refused to give a definite answer as to why he decided to reschedule his tour dates.

John's tour, which is titled "Million Dollar Piano," is said to be his last after a long-standing career of songwriting and performing all around the world.