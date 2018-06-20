Emilia Clarke Bids Goodbye to Daenerys Targaryen in Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'

British actress Emilia Clarke is starting to let go of her iconic role as the Mother of Dragons in "Game of Thrones" as the HBO series wraps up the production for its eighth and final season.

On her Instagram account, the actress shared an image taken during her latest trip to Ireland where the TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" is being filmed.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," the actress stated. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing," she added.

The post received lots of comments from the netizens as well as her "Game of Thrones" co-stars, including Lena Headey who plays the role of the vile queen Cersei Lannister, saying: "Sweet words. Love you and HOLY balls."

John Bradley-West, who plays the role of Samwell Tarly in the series, acknowledged her for doing an incredible job in the show. On the other hand, Clarke's on-screen husband Jason Momoa, who played the role of Khal Drogo, wrote a short and sweet comment, saying: "Love u. Proud of you."

Clarke was not the only member of the cast who are slowly accepting that the end is near for the epic saga.

According to Vanity Fair, actress Sophie Turner got herself a tattoo of a wolf with the phrase "The pack survives" as a tribute to the House Stark where her character Sansa was from.

On the other hand, Kit Harington admitted in an interview in 2017 that he cried when he received the final script for his character Jon Snow.

According to the actor, the entire cast and crew learned to attached on the show after working on it for the last eight years. "I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It's going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person," the actor said.

HBO will air the final season of "Game of Thrones" in 2019.