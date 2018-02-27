Emily Ratajkowski Surprises Fans with Secret Marriage

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 18, 2016.

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski secretly tied the knot with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two got married casually, but in style, at the New York City Hall just a few weeks after they started dating.

The 26-year-old model posted on her Instagram page a black and white photo of her and Bear-McClard hugging with the caption "ny" in between two wedding ring emojis. The news of Ratajkowski's marriage came as a shock to her fans, as she slowly broke the news in a series of posts on her social media outlets — detailing the events of her marriage.

On Ratajkowski's snapchat, she posted a clip of her and Bear-McClard showing off their rings, as the latter kisses her on the cheek. The two are obviously very happy with their secret nuptials, and were seen sporting simple but elegant gold wedding bands. Bear McClard is also seen wearing two other rings that read "Em" and "Rata," as a sign of his love for his now wife.

Given that Ratajkowski's posts are quite straightforward, it is safe to assume that fans were doubting whether the model's announcements were true or not — especially since the two only started dating in December of 2017. However, the news is definitely true, and Ratajkowski was even lauded for the clothes that she wore on her wedding day.

In the photos, it is apparent that Ratajkowski did not go for the usual clean and white wedding dress; instead, she opted to wear a mustard yellow pant suit created by clothing brand Zara. To fit the occasion, the "Gone Girl" actress also wore a black hat with a built-in net veil of the same color.

The choice in her nuptial outfit was definitely noticed by her fans, and the entire ensemble is estimated to cost around $250 — which costs much less compared to high-end wedding dresses that most are accustomed to seeing.