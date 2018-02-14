Eminem Welcomes Valentine's Day with 'River' Music Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

YouTube/ EminemVEVO Screenshot of Eminem's "River" music video trailer

Grammy and Oscar winning rapper Eminem is about to drop another music video from his "Revival" album. Em teased his fans with a glimpse of his "River" music video featuring another Grammy recipient, Ed Sheeran.

The music video is expected to drop any moment today as a welcome to Valentine's Day. Shady took it to Twitter to announce the news by posting a short clip from the music video with the caption, "Unhappy Valentine's Day! #River Music Video ft @edsheeran WEDNESDAY." The 30-second teaser features Em and Sheeran, as well as a couple arguing with each other. The video's content mostly focuses on unhealthy relationships, broken hearts, and love.

In the video, a cameraman asks Em the question, "What does love mean to you?" instead of an answer, Shady replies with "My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel." In the last seconds of the video, Sheeran states, "If you don't have the trust element, your f***ed."

Em also released a second trailer for the music video titled "Boxing." In the beginning of the video, Eminen is seen shadowboxing, while an audio of him and a woman fighting plays in the background. Em then proceeds to hit the punching bags and meets a woman who helps him out with his boxing.

Both videos were well received by fans and are now looking forward to the full music video. The "River" music video will be the second one to have its own video after "Walk on Water."

There are still no updates from Eminem if other songs from his "Revival" album will be getting music videos of their own.

"Revival," Em's ninth studio album, generated mixed reviews from fans and critics. Many experts find the entire album to be lacking inspiration. However, there are people saying that his latest album really shows Eminem's greatness as a world-renowned rapper.