Eminem New Album 2017 Release Date, Update News: How That Beyoncé Collaboration Happened

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Jumana El Heloueh) Eminem rapped at the stage of the du Arena on Yas Island during the closing ceremony of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.

Eminem is coming back to the music scene with a new album and he showed just how serious he is by collaborating with Beyoncé in one of the tracks.

The rap god treated fans with a taste of his new music by releasing "Walk on Water" in which the "Lemonade" singer is a featured artist.

Fans were understandably surprised as this is a team-up that they regarded as the stuff of sweet dreams. It turns out that they have Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z to thank for making this powerhouse collab a reality.

In the premiere episode of the "Broken Record" podcast, co-host Malcolm Gladwell shared the story of how it went down:

["Broken Record" producer Rick Rubin] went to see Jay-Z, Beyonce was out of town, and played him the song. He liked it and she liked it, and he got her to sing the chorus.

Eminem's album is reportedly called "Revival," and will serve as the conclusion of a trilogy he started off with his 2009 album "Relapse" and the 2010 follow-up "Recovery."

Marketing for the album, which will be the first from Eminem since his 2013 release "The Marshall Mathers LP 2," reportedly involves fake pharmaceutical advertisements to match the theme.

A few weeks ago, the "Stan" rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg posted on Instagram an image that features a poster for a supposed medical firm called Revival, the logo of which featured a backwards letter "E" often used in Eminem's own logo.

There is a website, a hotline and TV advert for this medical firm referencing lyrics to Eminem's singer "Lose Yourself" and even making use of "I Need a Doctor" by Dr. Dre that features the rapper. All of which also advertise medical solutions for a fictional illness called "Atrox Rithimus."

A release date for Eminem's new album is yet to be revealed, but if his collaboration with Beyonce is any indication, fans can expect it is going to be massive.