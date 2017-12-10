Eminem New Album 'Revival' News: First Track Titled 'Untouchable' Released

Reuters/Jumana El-Heloueh U.S. rapper Eminem performs during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix After Race closing concert at the du Arena on Yas Island, November 4, 2012.

Now that Eminem's "Revival" album release is just a week away, the American rapper, songwriter and producer has already been actively sharing teasers to hype up his much-awaited project. After unveiling the cover art for his upcoming album earlier this week, Eminem is now sharing another taster for the album with the release of his second track, "Untouchable."

A few days ago, the "Love the Way You Lie" rapper shared an American flag-adorned art and revealed that it's the cover art for his album "Revival." He unveiled the official cover in his hometown in Detroit, showing different buildings throughout the city and a pretty recognizable "Revival" typeface above the American flag.

The cover art hints that Eminem's upcoming album will tackle more political subjects, although the artist has not confirmed anything as of this writing. As if that wasn't enough to keep his fans buzzing about his upcoming release, Eminem dropped on Thursday the project's second track to get them even more excited.

"Untouchable" samples Cheech and Chong's "Earache My Eye" and features the Detroit-based rapper rapping long-windedly and powerfully from the standpoints of a black American and a white police oppressor. Some of his lines in the track include "I keep tellin' myself keep doin' like you're doin'/ No matter how many lives you ruin," and "Home of the brave is still Racistville/ So this whole nation feels like a plantation field."

The "Untouchable" song reportedly follows the Beyonce collaboration "Walk on Water," which Eminem performed recently on Saturday Night Live. According to song producer Denaun Porter, "Revival" is much better than Eminem's previous album, "Thee Marshall Mothers LP 2." "I think it's better than the previous record. I'd put my money with that. I believe in this album completely, and not just for my contributions," said Porter, who produced several tracks for the "Revival" album.

"Revival" is set for release on Dec. 15.