Eminem 'Revival' Release Date: New Album Only Two Weeks Away

REUTERS/JUMANA EL HELOUEH Eminem rapped at the stage of the du Arena on Yas Island during the closing ceremony of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.

Guess who's back, back again. Shady's back, tell a friend because the legendary rapper's ninth album is just TWO weeks away! After weeks of dropping hints about the name of his new album, Eminem has confirmed that "Revival" will be released on Dec. 15, 2017.

Back in October, music manager Paul Rosenberg posted an Instagram photo featuring an ad for a phony drug company named Revival claiming to treat "Atrox Rithimus." It was not long before Reddit users realized the post was a part of a larger campaign to promote Eminem's new album.

#REVIVAL DEC. 15 A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

This was followed up by the rapper himself when he posted a video about the album on Twitter and Instagram along with its release date.

"Today I have great news for all of you suffering from AR," a man said in the video. "You see, 'Revival' isn't a medication at all. Revival is the name of the new album for Eminem and it's coming out December 15. On behalf of everyone who took part in the Revival campaign, thank you. Don't worry, you won't be seeing us again."

The album completes the trilogy that started with the release of his 2009 album "Relapse" followed up and its 2010 follow-up "Recovery." It was interrupted by the release 2013's "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" but finally, after four years of waiting, fans finally see the return of the rap god.

As such, anticipation for Eminem's return is incredibly high with first-week sales expected to be massive. The album already received a pleasant teaser when he surprised everyone with its lead single "Walk on Water" featuring Beyoncé last month.

There is currently very little detail about the top-secret release as the promotional campaign provided nothing more than hints and surprises. However, he has given fans an inkling of what to expect with the lead single as it's difficult to top a Beyoncé collaboration. If the lead single is this good, it's probably safe to say the rest of the album will at least be Eminem-worthy.