Eminem, The Weeknd to Headline Coachella 2018 Alongside Beyonce

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Beyonce will be headlining Coachella 2018 with Eminem and The Weeknd.

Eminem and The Weeknd join Beyonce as they headline Coachella 2018.

It has been confirmed that Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd would be headlining the two-weekend event Coachella 2018 in Indio, California this year. It has long been known that Beyonce would be part of the headlining acts for 2018's Coachella since she had canceled her own appearance at last year's events because of her pregnancy. However, it had been a mystery as to who would co-headline with the 36-year-old singer this coming April. Several names had been thrown around in a span of 14 months and now, Goldenvoice promoters have confirmed that Eminem and The Weeknd would be joining Queen B as they each headline a Friday, Saturday and Sunday festival date.

Consequence of Sound had earlier stated that Eminem and The Weeknd might join Beyonce in this year's Coachella event, but it is only now that this rumor had finally been confirmed.

Beyonce is definitely no stranger to Coachella as she had made past guest appearances on the event with her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange. However, while she was supposed to headline last year's event, the privilege ultimately went to Lady Gaga, who had to replace her spot due to her surprise pregnancy.

Another Coachella veteran, Eminem, had previously appeared on the event in 2012 with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in their now infamous performance which featured a hologram of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. Interestingly, The Weeknd had also performed in Coachella back in 2012 way before he was making chart-topping hits.

Several RnB artists are also set to join them during the course of the event with names like SZA, Grammy winner Miguel, and the recent music sensation Cardi B already attached to perform. Portugal The Man will also be performing during the event as well as Tyler the Creator, Post Malone, Kygo, St. Vincent and Migos among others.

Coachella 2018 will run from April 13 to 22.