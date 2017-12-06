Eminem's New Album 'Revival' to Feature Ed Sheeran

Reuters/Jumana El-Heloueh U.S. rapper Eminem performs during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix After Race closing concert at the du Arena on Yas Island, November 4, 2012.

American rapper Eminem is set to collaborate with Ed Sheeran in his newest album set for a December release.

According to Billboard, Eminem's ninth solo album "Revival" will feature many artists, including the English singer-songwriter Sheeran. The rapper recently revealed that star-studded track list via his Twitter account. According to the post, he has been working with Sheeran, P!nk, Kehlani, Alicia Keys, and Skylar Grey, among others. The 19-track album will be available on Dec. 15.

Eminem has also linked up with Phresher, the rookie artist who has made a huge impact in 2016 with his hit song "Wait a Minute." Phresher's remix version featured Remy Ma and 50 Cent. "Revival" is Eminem's first album after four years. In 2013, he released "Marshall Mathers LP 2," which included hit singles like "Berzerk," "Rap God," and "The Monster," a collaboration with Rihanna.

As Variety indicates, the new album features hardly any other rappers. Since November, Eminem has been hard at work, releasing teasers that his fans welcomed with open arms. On Nov. 10, he dropped "Walk on Water" featuring Beyonce. He performed the single with Skylar Grey, who co-wrote it, during the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 12 and on "Saturday Night Live" last Nov. 18.

"Walk on Water" is said to be Eminem's sad reflection on how he could not live up to his audience's expectations. Other songs included on the tracklist are "Untouchable," "Remind Me," "Bad Husband," and "Arose." The track featuring Sheeran is titled "River." It remains to be seen how well the two artists' distinct voices will blend in the song.

Meanwhile, many fans are hoping that there will be more of Eminem's classic rapping style in "Revival." He made a huge impact when he gutted President Trump during the BET Hip-Hop Awards in his freestyle a capella number "The Storm."