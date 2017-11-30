Eminem's 'Revival' Album Finally Has a Release Date

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Eminem performs on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California in April 2014.

Eminem's upcoming album will arrive just in time for the holidays.

Through an Instagram post, the famed rapper announced that his "Revival" album will be officially released on Dec. 5. "Today I have great news for all of you suffering from AR," a man said in the video. "You see, 'Revival' isn't a medication at all. 'Revival' is the name of the new album for Eminem and it's coming out December 15. On behalf of everyone who took part in the 'Revival' campaign, thank you. Don't worry, you won't be seeing us again."

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, previously dropped several hints about the name of his upcoming album through a series of social media posts. In October, music manager Paul Rosenberg took to Instagram to share an ad for a phony drug company called "Revival."

Reddit users eventually found out that the fake ad was actually a part of a larger promotional campaign for the rapper's comeback album. The campaign even had a phone number, commercial as well as a website. They all contained clues that lead back to Eminem.

The upcoming record is Eminem's first since "Marshall Mathers LP 2" made its debut in 2013. Earlier this month, he dropped a new single titled "Walk on Water" featuring Beyoncé. He performed the song, as well as a medley of his classic tracks, on the Nov. 18 episode of "Saturday Night Live." He also made a live performance during the MTV Europe Music Awards last Nov. 12.

On Monday, shares in Eminem's royalty catalog went on sale for $7.50 each with a minimum purchase of 300 shares. Royalty Flow, which is part of Royalty Exchange, was the company that offered the share. The firm has been granted to a 15 or 25 percent royalty stream from the musician's work starting 1999 until 2013.