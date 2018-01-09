Emma Stone, Disney's 'Cruella' Live-Action To Be Set in 1979 London?

Is Disney planning a period film for the "Cruella" live-action film? The movie with Emma Stone in the title role might apparently be set in London in 1979.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Emma Stone will play the villainess Cruella de Vil in Disney's live-action version.

The time period covers the rise of the punk scene in Great Britain, where a fashion-conscious Cruella de Vil fits the puzzle perfectly, according to Omega Underground. Disney, however, hasn't made any official confirmation about the movie's plot and the emerging details should still be treated as a rumor.

In January 2016, Disney picked Stone to play the live-action version of the iconic villain from the 1961 animated flick "101 Dalmatians." The studio wanted "Cruella" as an origin story that will give the character a new spin for today's movie fans.

The character of Cruella de Vil stole Dalmatians in the original cartoons. She needed the dogs' fur to build and sustain her fashion empire. The "Cruella" live-action film will explore the character's beginnings as a budding fashion icon before she ended up as a power-hungry, money-grabbing villainess.

In 1996, Glenn Close played the character in the live-action "101 Dalmatians" movie that John Hughes wrote and produced with Stephen Herek as director. A sequel also debuted in 2000 with Close returning to play the character that earned her a Golden Globe acting nomination.

In 2016, Disney negotiated for Alex Timbers ("Mozart in the Jungle") to board the project as its director. Jez Butterworth ("Maleficent 2") adjusted and revised the script that Aline Brosh McKenna ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Kelly Marcel "Saving Mr. Banks") and Steve Zissis ("Her") originally wrote. Andrew Gunn and Marc Platt will serve as the movie's producers.

The studio hasn't set the theater release date for "Cruella" and neither has the filming schedule been mapped out. Disney should make further announcements about casting and production in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Stone is wrapping up work on her upcoming Netflix series, "Maniac," which will reunite her with "Superbad" co-star Jonah Hill. Netflix plans to release the first season this 2018.