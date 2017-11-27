Emma Watson and Boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight End Two-Year Relationship

(Photo: Reuters/Brendan McDermid) UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson, speaks during a news conference to launch the HeForShe IMPACT on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2016.

Emma Watson has split from William "Mack" Knight.

The "Harry Potter" star and her boyfriend of two years are no longer dating, according to reports. News of their relationship first surfaced in early 2016 when they spent a weeklong romantic getaway in California. They enjoyed various activities in a vacation spot and stayed at a luxurious hotel.

They were spotted together again in October 2015 while on their way out of the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. The former couple had just finished watching the hit Broadway production "Hamilton" at the time.

Things appeared to be more serious between the duo after it was reported that the tech manager had introduced Watson to his parents. Speaking with Daily Mirror earlier this year, Knight's mother Katherine confirmed that she had indeed met the A-lister.

"I have met Emma, and she's a wonderful girl. We don't see them very often because he's busy and working very hard," she said.

Despite being known for being private about her personal life, Watson mentioned about having a boyfriend in an interview with Vanity Fair last February. The actress explained that she did not want to have more attention on her romantic life, especially since the person she was dating is not in the show business.

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she said (via AOL). "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Before having a relationship with Knight, Watson dated Oxford University student Matthew Janney for one year.