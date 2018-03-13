Emma Watson And Chord Overstreet Seen Holding Hands

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet were seen holding hands in public.

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have been spotted holding hands in public on Thursday.

The "Harry Potter" actress and the "Glee" actor were photographed by the paparazzi walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, with Watson smiling at Overstreet.

People Magazine has reported on March 9 that various sources have been dating for a while now. The couple were also seen along with friends leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together on Sunday. However, the two have been silent about their relationship, which does not come as a surprise to Watson's fans.

Watson had previously told Vanity Fair that she did not want to open up about her personal life too much.

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," the 27-year-old actress said.

The actress also said that she was uncomfortable to include the people in her personal life in her celebrity status.

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act," she added.

But, Page Six has reported on March 8 that Hollywood sources have revealed that the two were indeed dating.

"It's crazy but, yes, they are seeing each other, although Emma wants to keep things quiet and private," the Hollywood source told Page Six. Rumor has it that the two have been dating for over a month.

Watson split from her then two-year boyfriend, William Knight, about for months ago. Before Knight, the actress had split up from Matthew Janney in 2014. Watson said that she was "uncomfortable" and wanted to know how to be "at home" with herself.

Watson revealed that she took a week-long vow of silence at a private facility in Canada's Rocky Mountains following the breakup.

Aside from her relationship with Janney, Watson's past relationships were reportedly good for her. She disclosed that her ex-boyfriends built her up and that she had not encountered problems wherein her partners found her intimidating.