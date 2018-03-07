Emma Watson Debuts 'Time's Up' Tattoo

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Emma Watson shows her support for the Time's Up movement through a temporary tattoo.

Actress Emma Watson showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on March 5 debuting a temporary "Time's Up" tattoo on her forearm.

The proud feminist is thought to have gotten the tattoo with much excitement to yet again represent a movement against sexual harassment. Fans would know that the "Time's Up" movement, founded on Jan. 1 this year, is against sexual harassment. But, some people were quick to notice that the tattoo had a typographical error.

The tattoo Watson had was missing an apostrophe. Instead of "Time's Up," the tattoo was written as "Times Up," which many critics had used as an excuse to bash the actress.

The "Harry Potter" star gracefully responded to the critics through a post on Twitter. "Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," the 27-year-old wrote.

Being a loud activist against gender discrimination and sexual harassment, Watson has been a supporter of the Time's Up movement ever since its foundation. The actress has donated a whopping one million euros to the Justice and Equality Fund, the U.K. campaign inspired by the movement. The money went to victims of sexual harassment.

In 2014, Watson was appointed as the United Nation Women Goodwill ambassador. In the same year, Watson also assisted the UN Women campaign HeForShe. HeForShe is a solidarity campaign in support of women, which calls men to be agents of change against the harsh discrimination happening to women.

Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, also claimed that Watson had inspired her to become a feminist as she heard Watson's famous speech at the launch of HeForShe.

"After hearing [Watson's] speech I decided there's no way and there's nothing wrong by calling yourself a feminist. So I'm a feminist and we all should be a feminist because feminism is another word for equality," Yousafzai said in an interview she had with Watson, published on Watson's YouTube account in 2015.