'Empire' Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers: Promo Video Shows Andre Plotting Eddie's Downfall

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo image for 'Empire' season 4

Eddie Barker (Forest Whitaker) is turning out to be a wolf in sheep's clothing in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

The promo released for season 4B shows the producer ruffling the feathers of quite a number of people.

Andrei (Trai Byers), for instance, is convinced that Eddie is after Lucious' (Terrence Howard) seat in the company, and therefore, he cannot be trusted. He is upset that the man is taking over while his parents' attention is on the escalating family crisis they are all going through. Eddie will also end up angering Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), whose girlfriend, Tiana (Serayah), wants the producer to handle her career.

In the teaser, Hakeem is shown proposing to the singer. While she appears to be saying yes to his offer, Tiana also looks like she is deliberating how her marriage is going to affect her career. She has worked hard to gain recognition in the industry and it seems a shame to let it go now.

When she meets up with Eddie, he tells her that if he is going to manage her, she will have to dedicate all her time to him. This does not bode well for Hakeem and their relationship since it will likely mean Tiana returning the ring and turning down the proposal.

In an October interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Whitaker said that his character wanted nothing more than to help his friends who needed assistance. He explained that Eddie's ways might not make him popular to the people of Empire, since he has been known to be a strict man.

"You're going to see him involved in the internal fray at the company. You'll see him working hard to make sure that everything is in place as a producer, as I mentioned, and he's trying to get the train back on track. You'll see him trying to support Cookie and Lucious too, they have an interesting relationship. They have quite a lot to go through," Whitaker teased.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.