'Empire' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Cookie Urges Lucious to Give Andre a Chance

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional image for 'Empire'

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) wants Lucious (Terrence Howard) to give Andre (Trai Byers) a chance in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Of Hardiness is Mother," the synopsis reveals that Andre wants his father to help in his investigation of Eddie Barker (Forest Whitaker). He is out to prove that the man is planning for a complete take over of Empire.

Lucious did not want to believe it at first since he and Eddie were good friends and he trusted him. Then, he saw the huge changes that the older man did in his company. Lucious has no wish to work with Andre, though. After discovering that he was the one who plotted to kill him in that accident, Lucious opted to stay away from his eldest son.

It was Andre who discovered evidence that Eddie has been staging a coup against the Lyons. He tried to reach out to Cookie about it, knowing that talking to Lucious directly would be futile.

In the promo, she is shown urging her ex-husband to talk to their son. Andre is just waiting for Lucious to reach out to him, and he is scared. This will be the first time they are going to discuss what transpired. In the clip, Lucious is tearfully asking his boy what happened to them. The head of Empire is not likely to turn down Cookie's request. After the emergency they had in the previous episode, all he just wants is for his lady love to rest.

Cookie had a mild heart attack. The doctors advised her to avoid stress. The whole family was scared for her life, especially when she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

In an interview with TV Guide, Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal, said that Cookie's health scare had a huge impact on all the boys. They all realize that without her, their family would be incomplete. Cookie is the one who glues them all together. If something happens to her, Lucious and their sons will not be able to know what to do.

"We've seen her vulnerable before but this is different. This whole part of the season really shows Cookie vulnerable for different reasons. She's scared for her health," Smollett teased. He added: "[It's] a wakeup call not just for Lucious but also her sons. [It's] like, 'Listen we gotta get our stuff together. That's kind of the catalyst that brings the family together."

Meanwhile, despite her condition, Cookie will force herself to be on top of her game, especially with Empire being threatened. The news about an old friend will make matters worse for her.

As for Jamal and Hakeem (Bryshere Gray), they have their own problems to face. The older will struggle to rebrand the image that the public has of him, while Hakeem's new position as mentor will not go as planned. He also hates that Tiana (Serayah) is slowly starting to change since her latest 20 for 20 single was released. Hakeem thinks that Eddie has something to do with his girlfriend's personality shift.

"Empire" season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.