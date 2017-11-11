'Empire' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Cookie Handles Singers' Strike

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional photo for "Empire"

Two singers of the company will instigate a strike against Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and the board in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "The Lady Doth Protest," the synopsis reveals that Calvin (Raj Bond) and Portia (Ta'Rhonda Jones) will cause trouble for the Lyons. Due to the new strict rules imposed by Eddie Barker (guest star Forest Whitaker), the two artists will claim that they are overworked. The walk-out will push Cookie to find a solution the soonest time possible since they cannot afford to have setbacks at this point in time. She also cannot antagonize Eddie since the family already owes him a lot.

Eddie is Lucious' (Terrence Howard) old friend, and Cookie trusts him. The man agreed to help while the Lyon patriarch is still unwell. Cookie is also having a tough time handling the business; there are people who refuse to work with her just because she is a woman, for example. In October, Henson said that this predicament would continue to hound her for a long time, as Empire is used to Lucious' leadership. Having Eddie as a substitute is the second best thing.

"People were doubting her because she's a woman, and they're used to Lucious heading the company. So Eddie plays a good second to Lucious and makes everybody feel more comfortable. You know how they do us! She had to go and get a man to make everybody feel better. But you can do anything you put your mind to, I believe. And there is a lot going on," Henson said.

With the production of 20-For-20 coming to halt, Cookie will once again wish that things are not so difficult for her. Meanwhile, Lucious is determined to show the board that he is still the same tycoon before the explosion that took away his memory. He will reportedly meddle with a deal involving Hakeem (Bryshere Gray), never expecting that he is only setting himself for more disappointment.

"Empire" season 4 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.