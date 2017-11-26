'Empire' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Lucious Uses Hakeem to Gain Board Approval

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional photo for "Empire"

Lucious' (Terrence Howard) plan to impress the board will backfire in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "The Lady Doth Protest," the synopsis reveals that Lucious is getting desperate to prove that he is the same man and tycoon after the explosion. He will try to seal a deal on Hakeem's (Bryshere Gray) behalf, but he will soon regret his actions. Instead of making the board acknowledge him, the move will just create more complications. Lucious is even putting his son in a tight position due to his selfishness.

Another problem instigated by his dad is the last thing Hakeem needs. He has lost baby Bella to Anika (Grace Byers). The Lyon boy wants his daughter back, but he cannot do anything yet because of the court's order.

In a sneak peek, Hakeem is watching Anika and her new boyfriend lounging at the park with the baby. A passerby is cooing at the little family, stating that Bella looks just like his father. Before Hakeem can get near them, Thirsty (Andre Royo) manages to pull him back.

Thirsty reminds Hakeem to keep his cool. They will not want the police to be brought up in the situation. Hakeem vows that he will get Bella back, and the older man assures him they will, when the time is right.

Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson, who plays Cookie, recently said that she is confident that the show would run for a long time. She also said that what her character wants above all is to see her sons happy and content in their lives.

"I don't think Cookie is going anywhere anytime soon. I just want Cookie to be happy. And I think she's most happy when her boys are doing good. I honestly think at the core of Cookie she just wants her family back. I really believe that," Henson said.

"Empire" season 4, episode 7 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.