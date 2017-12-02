'Empire' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Hakeem Gets Life Advice from Unexpected Source

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional photo for "Empire"

Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) will get a much-needed push from Shine (Xzibit) to not lose hope in the upcoming episode of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Cupid Painted Blind," the synopsis reveals that out of all people, the youngest Lyon child will receive comfort from a former enemy. Shine knows what Hakeem has been going through since he lost custody of baby Bella. To top it all off, the boy has to watch Anika (Grace Byers) and Angelo (Taye Diggs) be intimate in front of him. Last episode, Thirsty (Andre Royo) had to physically restrain him to stop him from punching Angelo in the face.

Shine will urge Hakeem to separate his work from his personal life. The younger has been performing poorly at Empire since the mess with Bella started. The promo shows Hakeem considering Shine's words. He knows the man makes sense, so he will try to follow Shine's advice.

Elsewhere, Jamal (Jussie Smollett) is suffering after discovering that Warren (Terrell Carter) is in cahoots with Diana (Phylicia Rashad). When Warren met up with the Dubois socialite, he had no idea that Jamal and his family were in the same hotel. Diana planned it all, even Anika's agreement with Lucious (Terrence Howard) to meet and talk about shared custody with Bella.

Jamal flipped out and cause a ruckus, which worked exactly according to Diana's plans. Lucious and Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will no longer be able to stop themselves from getting involved since the woman has declared a war with the Lyons.

Meanwhile, Andre (Trai Byers) is spiraling out of control. He is scared that Diana will blow the whistle on him. In the promo, he can be seen crying uncontrollably. Andre seems to have decided to tell his mother the truth. Cookie will likely be floored when she hears Andre's confession. Everything is just not working for their family.

"Empire" season 4 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.