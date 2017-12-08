'Empire' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Diana Has One Last Surprise for Cookie

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional photo for "Empire"

Diana's (Phylicia Rashad) revenge against Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and the Lyon family will reach the zenith in the upcoming fall finale of "Empire."

In the episode titled "Slave to Memory," the synopsis reveals that someone will be in danger and it does not look like it is Andre (Trai Byers). The eldest Lyon child is still in the hospital and very much unstable, but he will be the least of Cookie's concern once Diana's final plan is laid bare. The promo shows her and Lucious (Terrence Howard) celebrating his return to power. As they confidently plot against Diana and Angelo (Taye Diggs), they have no way of knowing the crisis they are about to face.

In the clip, Cookie and Terrence are shown happily dancing in a party. It is assumed that they have gone home together afterward because when he is abducted, he is staring fondly at his sleeping wife. The promo shows someone pushing a syringe at Lucious' exposed neck. When Cookie wakes up, she will find her husband gone. This may be Diana's coup de grâce, one that will leave the entire Lyon family reeling from the loss. There is no question that the Dubois are capable of many things, even killing a dangerous foe if needed.

Terrell Carter, who plays Warren in the series, has described Diana's personality to Hollywood Life. In a November interview, he said that she would do anything to take down the Lyon family. She and her son Angelo have their Dubois pride to protect, one that Cookie and her brood have trampled on badly on many occasions. Carter also compared Diana to a female Godfather.

"I think it's like anything else when it comes to power. Whether or not Angelo continues to lose control, I think because he's lost so much control, and this is someone who comes from a family of pride and power, many times when that's all in the mix, you really see what someone is really all about. With someone like Angelo and Diana DuBois, when they lose that power, they really don't have anything else. There's nothing else for them to stand on. They start just grabbing at anything, and that's when the problems start happening," Carter teased.

"Empire" season 4 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.