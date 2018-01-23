'Empire' Season 4 News: 'This Is Us' Actress Lands Recurring Role on Fox Drama

(Photo: Facebook/FOX) Promotional banner for FOX's drama series, "Empire."

"Empire" has added a new female cast member to its stellar roster.

Ryan Michelle Bathe is officially on board the fourth season of "Empire," according to TVLine. The "This is Us" star has been tapped to play one of Eddie Barker's (Forest Whitaker) former wives. Her character's name is Celeste but further details about her relationship with Eddie were not revealed.

The first half of season 4 wrapped up with Eddie finding himself in the middle of a financial crisis. Determined to get out of the burgeoning calamity, he is forced to seek help from his most recent ex-wife Celeste (Bathe) to sell one of his major assets. Bathe is set to appear as a recurring character on the musical drama.

On the NBC drama "This is Us," Bathe played the mother of Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) childhood pal during flashback scenes. She is also Brown's wife in real life. Her other TV credits include roles in "Trauma," "Army Wives" and "Boston Legal."

She attended the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday in which her spouse won the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series award. "This is Us" also bagged the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series during the event.

During "Empire's" winter finale, Nurse Claudia (Demi Moore) abducted Lucious (Terrence Howard) and took him away from his family. Moore teased that fans can expect her character to cause more tension and bring a different kind of love triangle involving Lucious, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Claudia.

"I think, in a way, this is Empire's thriller moment. It's much more psychological, and it's a little more complex. So in that way, it makes it more dangerous because I'm not like a villain who operates out of greed or power," she explained.

"Empire" season 4 returns with new episodes on March 2018 on Fox. A definitive midseason premiere date has yet to be announced.