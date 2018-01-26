'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Can Cookie Save Lucious From Claudia?

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo image for 'Empire' season 4

Lucious Lyon's (Terrence Howard) life will be in danger when the second half of "Empire" season 4 returns on Fox in March.

In the trailer for the midseason premiere, fans will find Lucious at Nurse Claudia's (Demi Moore) mercy after being drugged and kidnapped in episode 9.

The head of the Empire Entertainment will be chained and hidden by the obsessed nurse in a secluded log cabin, where she wants him to go back to his alter ego Dwight who existed when he lost his memory due to a car explosion in season 3. But the Lyon patriarch will insist that Dwight is gone, and his name is Lucious. This will make Claudia angrier.

Meanwhile, Lucious' ex Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will be determined that to find his whereabouts and rescue him from his kidnapper. Their sons Andre (Trai Byers), Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), and Jamal (Jussie Smollett) will also be reunited in a touching scene where they will hold on to each other for support while their father is missing.

But it seems like Claudia will do everything that she can to keep Lucious in her possession and threatens to slit Cookie's throat with a very sharp knife when the latter managed to reach the log cabin.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2017, Henson revealed that she was very happy working with Moore and another A-list guest star, Forest Whitaker, this season. The actress described the two as thespians and considered them as the people who she looked up to because of their work. "I've worked with Forest before so this is a reunion and I love it. And Demi I've never worked with before but she is amazing," she also said. "They got us good actors to play with!"

Fox will air the midseason premiere of "Empire" season 4 on Wednesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.