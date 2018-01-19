'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Claudia Gives Cookie the Final Ultimatum

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) knows that making a deal with a crazy woman is dangerous, but she will do it anyway, in the midseason premiere of the current season of "Empire."

As the promo for the episode reveals, Lucious' (Terrence Howard) nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore), has gone completely unhinged. After abducting the Empire CEO, she will bring him to a cottage deep in the woods, where nobody will find them. Scared that her captive will escape, Claudia will tie up Lucious to the ground, just like a pet animal. She then goes around wielding an axe, claiming that she and Lucious belong together.

At first, Cookie has no idea where her husband is being kept. The trailer, however, reveals that she will soon get information but will decline to tell it to anyone. Cookie will arrive in Claudia's den all alone. When she gets inside, Claudia accepts her cordially, until she whips her axe and puts it on the other woman's neck. It seems like Claudia will be giving an ultimatum to the Lyons.

Claudia will likely ask Cookie to forget about Lucious or she will slit her throat. As for Lucious, he will have to decide if he wants to see his wife dying in front of him or to give Claudia a chance to love him. In a previous interview, Moore spoke about how dangerous her character could be. She also talked about why Claudia is so fixated with Lucious.

"I think, in a way, this is Empire's thriller moment. It's much more psychological, and it's a little more complex. So in that way, it makes it more dangerous because I'm not like a villain who operates out of greed or power," Moore explained.

She added: "She sees the real innocent, untainted part of him — the real soul of who he is. So I'm rehabilitating him from the point of view of his most pure self. And his most pure self isn't necessarily who the rest of them have come to know and love."

"Empire" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.