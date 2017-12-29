'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cooke and Claudia's Fight to Intensify

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promotional image for 'Empire'

The rivalry between Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Claudia (Demi Moore) will hit peak in the midseason premiere of the current season of "Empire."

Fans of the FOX series will wait a long time to see what will happen to Lucious (Terrence Howard) after he was abducted by his crazy nurse. The show will not air until spring, which means it will likely be released sometime in March. The promo for the midseason premiere hints of the huge hurdle that the Lyon family will have to bear. Claudia kidnapped Cookie's husband, fully believing that he is the man she calls Dwight. In the clip, Lucious is screaming at her that he is not the person she thinks he is.

With no information on where their father is, the Lyon siblings are getting desperate. All three boys – Andre (Trai Byers), Jamal (Jussie Smollett) and Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) – are shown at their wit's end. Jamal is even seen breaking down while his brothers try to comfort him. Cookie is also at a loss on where Lucious can possibly be. They do not know who abducted him. She has an inkling, though, that his nurse has something to do with his disappearance. In the promo, Claudia has brought Lucious to a cottage deep in the woods. She has chained him to the ground to ensure that he will not go anywhere.

Claudia looks totally unhinged as she wields a huge axe to show Lucious that he belongs to her. Soon, Cookie will track down where her husband is. She will come to the cottage by herself and it will prove to be a mistake. The teaser shows Claudia threatening to slit her throat while Lucious grovels at her to let Cookie go. Showrunner Ilene Chaiken has spoken about this mess of a love triangle.

"While we've seen Cookie go up against female competitors in the past, Claudia, with her background in psychology and her unique mind meld with Lucious — or Dwight, as she refers to him — would be a whole new kind of adversary for Cookie, and she'll need to acquire some new weapons to take her on," the showrunner said.

"Empire" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.