'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Cookie Meets Ex-Cellmate's Daughter

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) will experience a blast from the past courtesy of her former cellmate's daughter in the second half of the current season of "Empire."

According to Deadline, the FOX series has tapped on actress Rhyon Nicole Brown to play the role of Maya, the child of Cookie's fellow inmate, Poundcake. Maya was reportedly born in prison but was stolen from her mother. Later on, she was adopted by an upper-middle-class couple who raised her to be the graceful, young woman that she is now. Maya is said to be a classically trained dancer, beautiful and often times, stubborn.

Aside from Maya, another new face to watch out for is Porsha's (Ta'Rhonda Jones) ambitious cousin, Mercedes (Porscha Coleman). The sexy singer/rapper's street-hustle mentality will not earn her friends, but she will not let that stop her from getting what she wants. Mercedes is determined to jumpstart her career by exploiting every possible opportunity. Her cousin being an assistant to Cookie will be the perfect way to start.

FOX has been dropping updates on the new cast members for season 4B. Previously, it has been announced that veteran actress Alfre Woodard would play the role of Renee, Cookie's estranged mother. Viewers are already looking forward to watching the two stars' dynamics on screen. Cookie has not seen her mom for a long time. Renee's return to her life just when things are difficult may be her undoing.

During the midseason finale, Lucious (Terrence Howard) went missing. He was abducted by his nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore). The promo shows Cookie and her sons going out of their minds with worry. There is even a scene where the Lyon siblings - Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray), Jamal (Jussie Smollett), and Andrei (Trai Byers) – are sharing a rare hug.

"Empire" season 4 will return on Wednesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.